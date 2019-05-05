Rs 10000 fine realised during market checking in Bandipora

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The market checking squads of Municipal Committee Bandipora, Legal Metrology, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs, and Food and Safety lead by Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Reyaz Ahmad Beigh Saturday conducted market checking of Bandipora town and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 from erring shopkeepers under different Acts.

During the inspection several shopkeepers were fined for violating Food Safety norms and a fine of Rs 10,000 were realized from the erring traders.

Beigh also directed the officers to intensify market checking to curb black marketing, profiteering and hoarding of essential commodities. He directed the officers to constitute seven special market checking squads who would be equipped with latest testing and weighing machines to check any violation of set norms.

During the inspection, ACR visited Nussu, New Bus stand, Nishat Park, Neberpora, Old Jamia, Gousia Market, Gulshan Chowk, Jamia Jadeed and Nowpora to inspect the traffic scenario in the town. He called for action against illegal parking on main road and also directed to take strict action against the defaulters.

While calling for cooperation from the general public, Beigh assured that the traffic in the town will be regulated and all encroachments will be removed besides checking the illegal parking menace in the town.

ACR during the inspection also visited the Vendors’ Market and directed the officials of MCB to properly manage the space meant for vendors so that all vendors are accommodated at the allotted space.