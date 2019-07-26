Rs 100 membership fee at Kashmir Golf Club

July 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Golf Academy to be set up for learners

Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam Thursday chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of Kashmir Golf Club in Civil Secretariat, Srinagar. The meeting was attended by the senior officers of the Tourism Department, Secretary, Kashmir Golf Club, representatives of J&K Bank and elected Executive Member of the Kashmir Golf Club.

Pertinent to mention that the Kashmir Golf Club/Course had been ravaged by the September, 2014 floods with extensive damage to it. However, with the help of J&K Bank, the Golf Course has been revived and made playable besides becoming aesthetically appealing.

Chief Secretary observed that there was an emergent need for earmarking one of the two Golf Courses available in Srinagar for local youth and school children having propensity for golf playing. This will also provide the youth to channelize their energies and ensure their personal development. It was accordingly decided to earmark the Kashmir Golf Club to Golfers, Tourists and local youth of Srinagar.

Chief Secretary directed Secretary, Kashmir Golf Club to invite applications for fresh membership between the period 01.08.2019 to 31.10.2019 on a nominal fee of Rs 100 per month with no entrance fee after seeking residential proof.

A simple application will be devised by the Secretary, Kashmir Golf Club for the purpose and given due publicity in print and electronic media so that more and more youth can avail the facility of golf playing. Simultaneously, Secretary, Kashmir Golf Club will move two separate cost effective proposals one for building a training Golf Academy and the other for maintenance/renovation of the existing building for improved amenities to the users. Secretary, Kashmir Golf Club will submit cost effective proposals by 05.08.2019 for consideration of the Government.

Secretary, Kashmir Golf Club was further directed to take all necessary steps so that the Club/Course is in order for resuming the operations from mid August 2019. Director Tourism Kashmir will extend the required assistance to Secretary, Kashmir Golf Club in this regard.

While appreciating the efforts of the J&K Bank in the restoration of the Golf Course, Chief Secretary observed that it would now be appropriate if the Tourism Department takes over the Golf Club/Course for its further maintenance. It was accordingly agreed that the Tourism Department will take over the Kashmir Golf Course from the J&K Bank from 31.08.2019 after working out the modalities as may be required.