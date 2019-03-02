R&R Plan for 624 MW Keeru HEP approved

SAC approves revised R&R component for 1000 MW Pakal Dul HEP
SAC approves revised R&R component for 1000 MW Pakal Dul HEP
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, March 01:
The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Plan for the Project Affected Families (PAFs) of 624 MW Keeru Hydro Electric Project (HEP) on River Chenab, Tehsil Nagseni, District Kishtwar.
The total cost of the Rehabilitation Plan which has been formulated on the lines of Kishan Ganga and Pakul Dul HEPs and as per the recommendations of MoEFCC, is approximately Rs. 100 Crore.
A total 725 Kanal & 9 Marlas of private land is required for execution of the project. 159 families will be affected, out of which 93 shall be displaced.
The salient components of the R&R Plan include (i) Rs 33 Lakh as the lump sum cost for land and construction of house in line with the approved R&R Plan for Kishanganga HEP. (ii) Fishing rights in the reservoir to the PAF’s, outside the restricted area. (iii) Reimbursement of Stamp Duty on purchase of land by the PAFs losing land, to the extent of actual land loss. (iv) Financial assistance of Rs.25000 to displaced PAFs having cattle for construction of cattle shed. Non-displaced PAFs who are losing their seasonal cattle sheds/Kothas will also be entitled to this benefit. (v) Financial assistance of Rs.35, 000 towards transportation cost for shifting of building materials, belongings, cattle, etc. from the affected zone to the resettlement area. (vi) One time assistance of Rs. 40,000 per PAF for construction of workshed/shop to rural artisans/small traders and self-employed PAFs (vii) Scholarship of Rs.1000 per month for a period of 24 months to a maximum of two children per PAF. An additional 10 per cent amount of the above scholarship provision as top up shall be provided to differently abled and female students with cap of two children per PAF. (viii) Cost for Skill Development training facilities @ Rs. 2000/- per month per PAF for 12 months for 159 PAFs with total cost of Rs.38.16 lakhs. Additional provision of Rs.2 Crore has been provided for Skill Development Programmes and 15.10 Crore for Skill Mapping and Development Plan. (ix) PAF’s who have not been provided agricultural land or employment shall be entitled to a rehabilitation grant equivalent to 750 days Minimum Agriculture Wages (MAW) @ Rs. 225 per day. (x) Monthly Subsistence Allowance @ Rs 225/day equivalent to 25 days of MAW per month for a period of one year with a provision of Rs.62.78 lakh. (xi) Pension for vulnerable Affected Persons @ Rs. 2000 per month per person, subject to verification of eligibility as per definition of Vulnerable persons in NRRP 2007. (xii) Provision of transit and temporary accommodation allowance (immediate possession allowance), pending R&R Plan, if need be. This provision shall be subject to scrutiny of the requirement of shifting of displaced families, if any, and subject to further verification of entitlement. Rs.2500 per month for a maximum period of 12 months or resettlement whichever is earlier. (xiii) Each Scheduled Tribe affected family shall get additional one-time financial assistance equivalent to 500 days of Minimum Agricultural Wages (Rs.225 per day) for loss of customary rights and forest usage. (xiv) For Infrastructure facilities in Resettlement Area, lump sum cash compensation shall be provided to the displaced PAFs for purchase of land and construction of house. (xv) Under Local Area Development activities, provision of Rs. 2887.00 lakh for local area development activities/social and community development package. (xvi) Under Monitoring and evaluation setup, a provision of Rs 250 Lakh has been kept. (xvii) One time financial assistance for seeds and fertilizers (xviii) 100 units of electricity shall be provided free of cost every month to every PAF for a period of 10 years from the date of commissioning of the project.
SAC also approved revision in the Resettlement & Rehabilitation Plan of Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project regarding land and house construction assistance to PAFs in line with the enhancement in provision as approved for Kishanganga HEP.
SAC directed that all the disbursements shall be necessarily Adhaar linked and delivered through DBT mode after proper scrutiny.
Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar will function as Commissioner for the Rehabilitation & Resettlement of PAFs of 624 MW Keeru & 1000 MW Pakal Dul HEPs.