RR personnel dies due to heart attack in north Kashmir

June 04, 2019 |

A Rashtriya Rifles (RR) personnel died due to heart attack in north Kashmir district of Baramulla on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said the forces personnel identified as 40-year-old Rajesh Kumar of 52 RR suffered a massive heart attack in a camp at Wapluna Singpora in Baramulla this morning.

The soldier was immediately rushed to nearby Army hospital, where he was declared brought dead.