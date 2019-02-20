About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

RPO launches ‘passport adalat’ to clear pending cases in Kashmir

Published at February 20, 2019 03:59 PM 0Comment(s)684views


Agencies

Srinagar

With an eye to clear about 1800 pending passport cases, the Regional Passport Office, Srinagar, has launched a passport adalat in Kashmir division to mitigate the issues confronted by applicants, who have applied for the travel document till December 2017.

''We have started a special drive -- under the name of ‘Passport Adalat’ -- to clear the pending passport cases, some of which are lying here since 2008,'' Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Brij Bushan Nagar told a news agency on Wednesday.

