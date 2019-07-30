About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 30, 2019 | PTI

RPF officer behind letter on deteriorating Kashmir situation transferred: DG

 The Railway Protection Force official in Budgam who had issued a controversial letter about "deteriorating situation" in Jammu and Kashmir has been transferred, RPF DG Arun Kumar said on Monday.
In the letter, RPF Assistant Security Commissioner (Budgam) Sudesh Nugyal asked employees to stock ration for at least four months, store drinking water for seven days and fill vehicles fully to deal with the issue of law and order for a long period as there is a "forecast of deteriorating situation" in Kashmir.
"The officer who had issued the order has been transferred. A senior official has been brought in to take charge in the absence of the senior RPF official who has gone on study leave," the RPF DG told PTI.
The letter created a flutter and was shared widely on social media, including by former chief minister Omar Abdullah, who questioned the motive behind such a missive.
The railways, however, clarified that the communication had no basis and the official had no authority to issue it.
Moradabad Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (Sr DSC) Sandeep Ravivanshi has now been posted in Srinagar, Kumar said.
According to the letter, "As per inputs received from different security agencies and SSP/GRP/SINA (senior superintendent of police Government Railway Police, Srinagar) regarding forecast of deteriorating situation in Kashmir valley and issue of law and order for a long period, a precautionary security meeting was held on July 27."
Nugyal asked employees to take precautionary measures, including stocking up ration for at least four months and shifting their families out of the Valley.
"At least four-month dry ration should be purchased in advance to meet any crisis situation. Store drinking water for at least seven days consumption. Staff should keep their 'pitthu' bag ready with sufficient amount of eatables, drinking water, chocolates, money etc for emergency purpose," the letter said.
However, a clarification was issued by a railways board spokesperson, saying the letter was sent without any authority by the next in line to the senior divisional security commissioner, who had proceeded on one-year study leave on July 26.
"The next in line issued this letter based on his own perception which has no basis and is not authorised to issue any such letter.
"It is also clarified that the letter does not have any approval from authorising authority. IG (NR) RPF is being sent to Kashmir to assess the situation and take corrective action," the spokesperson said.
Kumar said the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is awaiting the report of RPF IG Sanjay Sankrityayan, who is on a tour of the state, for further action.
The controversy comes amid criticism of the Centre by a section of Kashmiri leaders to send 100 more companies (10,000 personnel) of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to the state.
The government had said the troops were being deployed to strengthen the counter-insurgency grid and law and order duties in the Kashmir Valley.

 

 

Latest News

PDP worker shot at, injured in Pulwama village

PDP worker shot at, injured in Pulwama village

Jul 29 | Javid Sofi
Farooq seeks appointment with PM Modi

Farooq seeks appointment with PM Modi

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
NC asks its MPs to raise current situation in valley in Lok Sabha

NC asks its MPs to raise current situation in valley in Lok Sabha

Jul 29 | Agencies
BJP MLA among 11 booked for plotting accident of Unnao rape victim

BJP MLA among 11 booked for plotting accident of Unnao rape victim

Jul 29 | Agencies
For power NC ready for sell-out of JK’s Special Status: PDP

For power NC ready for sell-out of JK’s Special Status: PDP

Jul 29 | Rising Kashmir News
PSL Season 5 to be played in Pakistan: Sources

PSL Season 5 to be played in Pakistan: Sources

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Report alleges ethical abuses at UN agency for Palestinians

Report alleges ethical abuses at UN agency for Palestinians

Jul 29 | Agencies
Zonal SPs asked to provide list of mosques in Srinagar

Zonal SPs asked to provide list of mosques in Srinagar

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Man bites snake into pieces in Etah

Man bites snake into pieces in Etah

Jul 29 | Agencies
GoI sets 100 pc digitization target for all Waqf properties in its fir ...

GoI sets 100 pc digitization target for all Waqf properties in its fir ...

Jul 29 | RK Web News
Saudi King Salman

Saudi King Salman's brother dies at 96

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Forces conduct searches in Bankoot Bandipora

Forces conduct searches in Bankoot Bandipora

Jul 29 | Agencies
India, Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Poonch

India, Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Poonch

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
MP tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

MP tourist dies of cardiac arrest in Gulmarg

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Man lynched in Bengal over child-lifting suspicion

Man lynched in Bengal over child-lifting suspicion

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests drug peddler in Budgam

Police arrests drug peddler in Budgam

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
PM releases Tiger census report, their population doubles since 2014

PM releases Tiger census report, their population doubles since 2014

Jul 29 | Press Trust of India
Sgr-Leh highway closed again due to fresh landslides

Sgr-Leh highway closed again due to fresh landslides

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Fresh batch of 2675 yatris leave for Amarnath cave Shrine from Jammu

Fresh batch of 2675 yatris leave for Amarnath cave Shrine from Jammu

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Attack at Afghan VP candidate

Attack at Afghan VP candidate's office kill 20: Official

Jul 29 | AP/Press Trust of India
Infant injured in Cross-LoC firing in Poonch succumbs

Infant injured in Cross-LoC firing in Poonch succumbs

Jul 29 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 30, 2019 | PTI

RPF officer behind letter on deteriorating Kashmir situation transferred: DG

              

 The Railway Protection Force official in Budgam who had issued a controversial letter about "deteriorating situation" in Jammu and Kashmir has been transferred, RPF DG Arun Kumar said on Monday.
In the letter, RPF Assistant Security Commissioner (Budgam) Sudesh Nugyal asked employees to stock ration for at least four months, store drinking water for seven days and fill vehicles fully to deal with the issue of law and order for a long period as there is a "forecast of deteriorating situation" in Kashmir.
"The officer who had issued the order has been transferred. A senior official has been brought in to take charge in the absence of the senior RPF official who has gone on study leave," the RPF DG told PTI.
The letter created a flutter and was shared widely on social media, including by former chief minister Omar Abdullah, who questioned the motive behind such a missive.
The railways, however, clarified that the communication had no basis and the official had no authority to issue it.
Moradabad Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (Sr DSC) Sandeep Ravivanshi has now been posted in Srinagar, Kumar said.
According to the letter, "As per inputs received from different security agencies and SSP/GRP/SINA (senior superintendent of police Government Railway Police, Srinagar) regarding forecast of deteriorating situation in Kashmir valley and issue of law and order for a long period, a precautionary security meeting was held on July 27."
Nugyal asked employees to take precautionary measures, including stocking up ration for at least four months and shifting their families out of the Valley.
"At least four-month dry ration should be purchased in advance to meet any crisis situation. Store drinking water for at least seven days consumption. Staff should keep their 'pitthu' bag ready with sufficient amount of eatables, drinking water, chocolates, money etc for emergency purpose," the letter said.
However, a clarification was issued by a railways board spokesperson, saying the letter was sent without any authority by the next in line to the senior divisional security commissioner, who had proceeded on one-year study leave on July 26.
"The next in line issued this letter based on his own perception which has no basis and is not authorised to issue any such letter.
"It is also clarified that the letter does not have any approval from authorising authority. IG (NR) RPF is being sent to Kashmir to assess the situation and take corrective action," the spokesperson said.
Kumar said the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is awaiting the report of RPF IG Sanjay Sankrityayan, who is on a tour of the state, for further action.
The controversy comes amid criticism of the Centre by a section of Kashmiri leaders to send 100 more companies (10,000 personnel) of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to the state.
The government had said the troops were being deployed to strengthen the counter-insurgency grid and law and order duties in the Kashmir Valley.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;