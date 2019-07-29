RPF letter alerting staff over ‘deterioration’ in security triggers panic

July 29, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Omar slams Govt over the viral letter

A widespread panic was triggered in Kashmir over a letter which surfaced on social networking sites in which the Railway Protection Force (RPF) asked the staff to store the ration for four months and to ensure the security of Railways property and of the employees.

The letter noted that a high-level meeting was held during which a series of precautionary measures were taken. The measures range from storing of ration for four months, the safety of railway property and families of railway officials.

“As per inputs received from different security agencies and SSP, Government Railway Police (GRP) Srinagar regarding forecast of the deteriorating situation in Kashmir valley and the issue of law and order for a long period, a precautionary security meeting was held by Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF, Budgam,” read the set of instructions issued by the RPF.

However Sudesh Nugval, Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF, said that they have not issued any order which went viral on social media. “We have not issued any such order and no such meeting took place,” he said. SSP, Railway Kashmir rebutted that any information was shared with Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF Srinagar or any other agency about the possible breakdown of law and order situation in the valley,

Former Chief Minister and NC vice president, Omar Abdullah, however slammed the government after the letter of precautionary measures released by the RPF went viral.

In a tweet, Omar Abdullah said, "It’s easy to blame valley residents for fear-mongering but what are we to make of such official orders which forecast deterioration in the law and order environment and even predict disturbances lasting for an extended period of time? Why is the government silent?"

As per the letter, a meeting was held in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday which was also attended by Divisional Mechanical Engineer Samarth Singh, Assistant Divisional Engineer Ram Surat and Assistant Material Manager Yogendra Singh Tanwar. In the meeting, the officials discussed a series of precautionary measures to deal with any emergency situation in the valley.

The staff has been asked that the vehicles should be “hidden at safe place probably in a garage” as they may be damaged, the letter read.

As per the letter it was also instructed that necessary movement of vehicles should be restricted with immediate effect while there should be no negotiation with the mob. “Mob should not be allowed to come near the railway installations if it happens as insurgents may be in the mob,” the document reads.

The railway officials also discussed that in case of suspension of train, Divisional Mechanical Engineer Budgam should ensure that train rakes are placed at safe station in locked condition even if they have to be shifted at nights in coordination with the RPF, the letter further read.

As per the instructions which were circulated on the social media, the Railway authorities further instructed that the staff leave should be restricted due to emergency situation while no railway officials should keep their family or relative in Kashmir valley, who may have come for Amarnath yatra.

“They should be sent back to their native places for safety reason by 28 July. The administration will not hold any responsibility for any eventuality,” the letter further read.

As per the order, top railway officials also discussed in the meeting that at least dry ration for four months should be purchased in advance to meet any crisis situation while the railway officials should store drinking water for at least seven days.

Also, the railway staff was asked to keep their “pithu bags ready with sufficient amount of eatables, drinking water, chocolates, money etc for emergency purpose,” the document reads.

Two days ago, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered deployment of additional 100 companies (Coys) of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to strengthen the anti-militancy grid and maintain law and order situations in the State. The move followed after National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval visited Kashmir recently.



