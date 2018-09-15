RP Schools 3 gold among 15 medals

Rising Kashmir newsSrinagar:
RP School, UmarAbad, Zainakote bagged three gold, six silver and five bronze on Friday in the 3-day Martial Art Games 2018 held at Indoor Sports Complex Srinagar from 13 September to 15 September 2018.
There were almost 200 schools who participated in the different disciplines of Martial Art. K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor was the Chief Guest at the function.
RP School outperformed most of the schools by the superb performances in the 30 Kg, 25 Kg and 20 Kg categories.