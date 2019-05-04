RP School organises annual cross country run

May 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

R P School Alamdar Colony organized its annual cross country run under the theme of “Run against Drug Addiction” on 3 May 2019 where students from Standard 1st to 5th participated.

RP Schairman Moulana Ashiq Hussain said that the drug menace is drastically affecting the large sections of our society including students. The awareness campaign initiated through RP School Cross Country Run is highlighting the menace and consequences of drug abuse in our society and the need to arrest and stop this rapid addiction that is affecting the ethos of our society and leading to the moral degradation of our society

Chairman of J&K Private Schools Association GN Var flagged off the run at 600 am at Nishat Garden.

The event was professionally organized and managed for ensuring safety of students.

Ten students secured top positions in total and where awarded medals and certificates in the school premises.

On the occasion, Chief Guest G. N Var highly appreciated the efforts of R.P school and lauded them for doing things differently.

He wished RP school management, all the best