RP School Alamdar Colony branch faces drainage water blockage

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 17:
The management of R.P School, Alamdar Colony branch Friday said due to blockage of drainage water in the area, they are facing inconvenience of different sorts.
In a statement, management of R.P School said, “The main drainage system which runs through the interior Road of Malla Bagh Lal Bazaar Umar Colony is capable enough of draining out the sewage of this locality as well as the sewage of our school.”
They said the drain has been badly blocked by some unknown persons by throwing irrigation water into the new drainage system which has given rise to this serious problem, adding that “R.P School Alamdar Colony is situated between Malla Bagh and Umar Colony B, near Bagati Shora locality and is facing immense problems.”
The RP School management further said that the dirty and unpleasant water is gushing out from the school building and seeping out from the school compound everywhere.
“If the concerned authorities are unable to take any rapid action we may have to close down the school that will directly put the students’ studies at stake,” RP management said.