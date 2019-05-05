Royal Springs Golf Cup 2019 held

May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Department of Tourism, J&K Golf Development & Management Authority and Royal Springs Golf Course jointly organised Royal Springs Golf Cup 2019 here at RSGC on Saturday morning.

J&K's Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar teed off the tournament in presence of Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, MD JK Golf Development Authority Ghalib Mohiuddin Shah, Justice (Rtd) Muzaffar Jan in which 80 local golfers participated in a team format.

In the tournament, Chinar and Tulip teams clashed against each other as the format was team-based. Team Chinar captained by Shalindra Kumar emerged winners of the RSGC Cup 2019 while as Tulip Team captained by President JK Golf Association Mushtaq Ahmad Burza finished runner up.

In the spot prizes, Sheikh Parveez won Straight Drive award, Sameer Ahmad Bhat walked away with longest drive award while as nearest to the pin went to Farooq Rafiqi.

In the senior citizen category, Mukhtar Jallu won Straight Drive award, Khursheed A Badoo won the longest drive while as nearest to the pin went to Ashraf A Jallu.

Director Tourism Kashmir said the department has been promoting golf besides other tourism products of the state at travel marts, travel fairs and road shows within and outside the country.

He said J&K is a complete golfing circuit blessed with most beautiful golf courses. "We will try our best to attract golfers to our greens from across the globe,” he said.

Ghalib Mohiuddin Shah said more such tournament will be organised in the future to promote golf tourism.

“We have huge potential in golf tourism. We have just started with this tournament and more tournaments will be organised which will feature both local and outside golfers,” he said.

The participants appreciated the efforts of the tourism department, golf development authority for promoting golf in and outside the state.