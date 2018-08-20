Royal Sports beats Shining Star in JKPL Cricket tourney

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In the ongoing JKPL Cricket tourney Royal Sports Club Hawal defeated Shining Star by 35 runs at Islamia College Cricket Ground.
After winning the toss, Royal Sports scored 243/ 7 in 40 overs with the help of brilliant 128 runs of just 93 balls by Irfan. Mehraj also contributed 42 runs in 56 balls.
From Shining Star Habak, Amir was pick of the bowlers taking four wickets and gave away 48 runs in eight overs while as Sajad claimed two wickets in his spell of eight overs while conceding 37 runs. In reply, Shining Star were bundled out on 208 in 38 overs. Sajad scored 77 runs in 80 balls, Amir 25 runs of 27 balls.
From Royal Sports, Irfan took four wickets while giving away 48 runs in seven overs.