Round Table conference on Juvenile Justice held

Srinagar, Nov 02:
A Round Table Conference on Juvenile Justice, Draft Bill,2018 was organised by Selection-cum-Oversight Committee J&K, in collaboration with 'Save The Children' Organisation.
The Conference centred on seeking opinions from various stakeholders of the society with regard to the modifications proposed in the said bill.
Representatives from Civil society, Academia and other experts present in the conference emphasized the need of not fiddling with the age of Children, which is 18years in the current law, keeping in view the conflict situation and psychological needs of the children.
The House arrived at a conclusion that the present age for Children i.e 18years should e there in the proposed law.
Secretary Social Welfare Department, Dr. Farooq Ahmed Lone, Chairperson SCOC, Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi and Mission Director ICPS, G.A Sofi also attended the conference.
Dr. Lone in his speech emphasized the need of having a sound feedback and suggestions for the said Bill.
Justice Hasnain Masoodi, highlighted two critical issues with regard to Age and Adoption.