Rouf Memorial State Rafting Championship beings today

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The 3-day Rouf Memorial State Rafting Championship will begin on Monday at Pahalgam in which at least 13 different teams from the State are participating.

The championship is being organized by Department of tourism Kashmir in collaboration with White Water Rafting Association of J&K at Yenner Pahalgam.

Notably the department has named it after the brave heart Rouf Ahmad Dar who saved the lives of a tourist couple at river Lidder while they were having a joy ride in the raft. Dar managed to save all inmates onboard however lost his own life.

To pay tributes to him, the department as part of its tourism promotional activity organized the rafting championship and also named it after the brave heart.

The aim of the championship is to promote adventure sports, engage tourists in adventure tourism activities and also entertain locals.

The department is also organizing horse racing on June 19 which will feature local horse rider.

Advisor to Governor Khurshid A Ganai will flag off horse race on June 19. He will also preside over the closing ceremony of the State Rafting Championship.

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani will flag off horse racing tomorrow.