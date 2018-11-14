Dear Editor,
Education is regarded to be the most important thing in life. Parents get their children admitted in schools. However, what the children are taught by teachers at times ruins their careers. It happens in the case of rote learning that some teachers practice in schools. The day a student gets admitted in the school he is directed to ‘memorize and memorize’ words, sentences, paragraphs, essays, etc in order to get through. Students who achieve more than 80 percent using this method are called intelligent. I have been one, chirping like a bird, but comprehending little. It continues throughout the schooling. It is much later we realize that about 15 years are wasted in rote learning, remembering answers and not the development of our faculties. Rote learning is an evil in education and should be stamped down or else it will ruin careers and better prospects of thousands of students.
Faizan Bashir