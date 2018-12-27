About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

'Rotation of reserved constituencies not under CEO's domain'

Published at December 27, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, DECEMBER 26:

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K on Wednesday said that the 'rotation of reserved Assembly Constituencies' in the State doesn’t fall in the domain of CEO.
Responding to a news item published in Hindi daily ‘Amar Ujala’ today, regarding rotation of reserved constituencies in the State, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Anil Sagotra said the office of CEO has neither sought any report from the Deputy Commissioners in this regard, as reported by the newspaper, and nor does the exercise of 'rotation of reserved Assembly Constituencies' fall in the domain of the Chief Electoral Officer.
He urged the newspaper to get its facts correct before rushing with publication of such invented stories, which only lead to spreading fiction and denting their own credibility among the readers.

