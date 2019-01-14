Rotary Club distribution warm clothing

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 13:
Camp for distribution of warm clothes among underprivileged sections of the society at Trikuta Nagar by the Rotary Club Jammu here on Tuesday.
In a statement, a spokesman said that the clothes, brought in by all the members of the Club and donors from different sections of the society, included clothes for men, women and children. “Warm blankets were also distributed among the needy.”
Speaking on the occasion, .K.B.Magotra, President, Rotary Club of Jammu City, dwelt upon the humanitarian efforts of the Club and said that such initiatives at the grassroots level go a long way in helping the people who need support from the society.
Saurabh Sethi, Coordinator for the Winter Clothes Distribution Camp, said that it was the endeavour of the Club to bring some solace to the marginalised people as they are inadequately clothed to face the cold weather,
Sandeep Beri, Secretary, Rotary Club of Jammu City, emphasised the need to reach out to the poor people and said that in future also the Club would be undertaking projects to alleviate the sufferings of the underprivileged.
Siddharth Kaul, President of Rotract Club of Jammu City, said that members of the Rotract Club will make all out efforts for organising more such camps and hoped that the future projects of the Club would also see similar empathy and enthusiasm on the part of all members and the civil society.
Robin Mehta, Adeep Mehta, Sanjeev Vaid, Arun Ninawat and Ravinder Kaul enthusiastically participated in the camp and made every effort to make it successful, the official added.