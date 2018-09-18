ROs, AROs for ULB polls appointed in Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 17:
District Election Officer, Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar, on Monday appointed Returning Officers (RO’s) and Assistant Returning Officers, (ARO’s) for the three Municipalities of the district.
According to an official, the schedule for the Municipality Elections was already announced by the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K.
District Election Officer, Udhampur appointed 14 Returning Officers and 41 Assistant Returning Officers for 41 Municipality wards of the district for smooth conduct of Municipality Election, the official said.
Earlier, the DEO briefed ROs & AROs about the preparations and activities to be carried out in the district for upcoming Municipality elections.
He asked them to work with full dedication, impartiality and create a free and fair environment to boost morale and faith of voters in democracy and to ensure maximum participations in the elections.
The DEO asked the ROs & AROs and Nodal Officers to follow the elections guidelines and conduct the elections in a free, fair and transparent manner. He urged upon all the Officers to work in close coordination so that the ULB election are conducted successfully in the District.
Among others present were (Probationer), Santosh Sukhdeve, Dy DEO, Sapna Kotwal, District Information Officer, Er. Sajad Bashir Somberia, Dy Registrar Cooperative, Dr. Pardeep Singh besides other Officers/ Officials of concerned department were present on the occasion, the official said.