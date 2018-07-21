Ropeway to Makhdoom Sahab shrine fails to vow visitors

Number of visitors has decreased over last few years, admin in slumber
Sajidah YousufSrinagar, July 20:
Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation’s (JKCCC) ropeway facility in Sher-i-Khas (Downtown) has witnessed a decline in the flow of visitors over the last few years. Initially the response was good and in the five years the ropeway carried over 20,000 visitors; however the numbers have started to dwindle.
Since the inception of the ropeway project for Makhdoom Sahab shrine established in the year 2013-14, the department has witnessed a maximum number of visitors of around 22, 365 in financial year 2014-15. The concerned department seems to be working at snail’s pace and has failed to attract more visitors. Apart from financial year 2014-15, the department has not witnessed more than 8000 visitors annually.
According to the official figures available with Rising Kashmir, in financial year (FY) 2013-14 the ropeway to Makhdoomi Sahab shrine recorded 8504 visitors in the first year of its opening.
The highest number of visitors of at least 22,365 has been recorded so far in the FY 2014-2015 which later dipped to 5326 visitors in the FY 2015-2016 and a slight increase in visitors was recorded in FY 2016-2017 with 6132 visitors.
Similarly, in the FY 2017-2018 7671 visitors were recorded and from last four months in FY 2018-2019, 2627 visitors have used the ropeway to Makhdoomi Sahab shrine.
According to the officials in FY 2018-2019, total revenue of Rs 7, 81, 395 was generated in last four months from 2627 visitors.
The officials said the visitors mostly are locals adding, “Elderly people prefer to reach the shrine via ropeway and the children also desire to go through the cable car as they see it something extraordinary in the city.”
Meanwhile, visitors are aghast over the increase in fare of the ropeway to the shrine.
Haji Ghulam Mohammad, a local said, “The fare is high and the authorities increase it frequently.”
He said one cannot afford to travel via ropeway on daily basis. “The fare should be reasonable and affordable for common man.”
The official documents of reveal that initially the fare was fixed at Rs. 50 per person for one way and Rs.100 for two-way. Later some reforms were made and the fare was fixed to Rs. 60-110 which again was revised from Rs. 65-120.
Currently, the department is charging a fare of Rs 70 for one way – and Rs 120 for the round trip.
The rope way constructed at a cost of around Rs 8 crores for the 550 metre distance by the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC).