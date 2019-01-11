Rope skipping coaching camp from Jan 19

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The Rope Skipping Association of Jammu & Kashmir is organizing three days coaching camp for deleted skippers for forth coming National championship which is scheduled to be held at Shirdi Mumbai Maharashtra with effect from 19 jan 2019 to 22 jan 2019.The National Championship is organised by Rope Skipping federation of India which is recognised by SGFI &Asian Rope Skipping Association. In this connection medal winners are asked to report at Sports Department Islamia college of Science & Commerce Hawal.