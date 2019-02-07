Room for leap forward in Indo-Pak trade in absence of violence: Bisaria

Press Trust of IndiaIslamabad
There is room for a leap forward in trade between India and Pakistan in an atmosphere free of distrust and violence, India's High Commissioner here has said, insisting that humanitarian and trade exchanges between the two countries must continue despite "roadblocks".
India follows a neighbourhood first policy to engage for mutual benefit with its neighbours and thus its relationship with Pakistan is of key importance, High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria wrote in an article for Diplomatic News Agency (DNA) and Centreline journal, which is a sister publication of DNA.
"It is uniquely challenging. Both countries share deep historical, cultural, linguistic, religious and ethnic bonds. They face similar economic challenges", he said.
Bisaria said despite "roadblocks", humanitarian and trade exchanges between the two countries must continue.