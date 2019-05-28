Roll back GAD order or face mass agitation: DMEF to Governor

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Darbar Move Employees Federation (DMEF) has criticized the Governor administration for coming up with a ‘vague’ order against the contractual, need basis and daily wage employees.

In a statement DMEF J&K State President, Ovais Wani termed the order as ‘anti-youth and discriminatory’ in nature. He called for an immediate roll back of the order so that the youth who have been engaged in different departments heave a sigh of relief.

He said it is ironic that instead of coming up with a concrete policy to secure the future of youth who are sacrificing their present at meager remunerations in different government departments.

“Governor administration should realize the grave situation on different fronts in the state and the battle of the youth to earn their livelihood. The order passed by the GAD will further add unemployment in the state,” Wani said adding that after the Government issued this order, an emergency meeting was called by the Federation and it was decided to support the contractual, need- basis employees in every way till their regularization.

The meeting also formed a five-member committee which will reach out to all stakeholders including all permanent and contractual employees’ unions of all departments, business leaders, Secretaries, Advisors and Governor besides daily-wager unions so that a full-scale agitation is launched to end the exploitation of qualified youth and secure their future, Wani added.