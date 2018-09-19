Role of women pivotal to societal emancipation: Farooq Lone

Secy Social Welfare inaugurates awareness-cum-loan Mela camp
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 18:
Secretary Social Welfare Department, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone, Tuesday said that contribution of women is pivotal for progress and prosperity of any society.
The Secretary said this while speaking at a one-day orientation-cum-training programme organized by Resource Centre for Women Social Welfare Department for Nodal officers on ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’ (BBBP) campaign.
On the occasion, Dr Lone said the BBBP campaign has been initiated to empower girls and encourage their parents to educate them so that they become active citizens and contribute their bit for the overall good of the society.
The Secretary said the decline in the sex ratio in some of the districts of the state is a concern that needs to be addressed. He sought the cooperation of the people and pro-active approach of the department in keeping a check on the menace of female feticide.
He said that no society can develop and progress without the contribution of the women. He stressed for the proper education of the girls. He appreciated the efforts of the State Resource Centre for Women for organizing the programme on such an important issue.
He said that Anganwadi workers should dedicatedly inform the people about the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao' campaign so that parents can avail the benefits under the scheme for subsequent improvement in sex ratio.
District Programme Officer ICDS, Supervisors of ICDS and other concerned officials participated in the programme. Educating participants about the importance of the campaign, various speakers urged for doing away with archaic perceptions about the girl child.
Assistant Secretary, Ministry of Women for Child Development, Special Secretary Social Welfare department and others officers also participated in the programme.
Meanwhile, Secretary Social Welfare also inaugurated awareness-cum-loan Mela camp organized by J&K SC, ST& BC Development Corporation in collaboration with National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation.
During the camp, the Corporation distributed loan sanction orders to 80 beneficiaries amounting to Rs 154.80 lakh.
Secretary Social Welfare, on the occasion, urged people to avail maximum benefits of the social welfare schemes.
He said that Corporation is providing loan assistance schemes for SC, ST, BC, SafaiKaramcharies and physically handicapped categories for establishing their income generating units for their socio-economic upliftment.