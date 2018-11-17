Role of women in society

Malik Fahd ul Haq
The famous feminist Susan Okin, like many who share her thinking, has a general lament over legacy of the western liberal philosophy when it comes to the rights of women. She says the rights of women has been deliberately either not discussed or subtly ignored.
Justice she says has never been seen as the first virtue of a family, when the power relations in a society for women are decided primarily by the structure of the family.
The feminist argument is that most value systems give primacy to the male head of a patriarchal family to decide the norms of justice. This justice, as even Aristotle views, concerns only free men and not slaves or women.
To Aristotle the rights of women were a matter of ‘household justice’ to be dealt with secondary importance. This tradition of not focusing on the family or personal has been carried on since by all the major political thinkers of modern philosophy and ethics who have focused more on the political state of state institutions that family itself.
As a result the conventional male head determines the rights of women everywhere. While at times this neglect had been acknowledged, however a blind eye in the larger theories on power dynamics has been afforded to it.
This is why in mid-18th century Rousseau had the gall to say that while it was true that women have been historically victimised, at the same time they had developed the capacity to put up with this injustice.
The times of jahiliya before the advent of Islam somehow create a similar picture of the dominant thought in the Arab peninsula before the advent of Islam. It is this change of mindset and women empowerment that is a part of Muslim folklore.
I remember growing up to stories about change in social thought that Islam created especially highlighted with how the women were empowered and treated equals. But alas! Muslim scholarship and political thought has largely ignored the position of women and their liberty.
And to say that this happened mainly because of an absence of women religious scholars would not be incorrect. After all our major seminaries are headed by Maulanas of the male gender.
Therefore, to expect sermons on the role of women and their self-determination is the last thing that can be expected. That is why our Friday sermons are filled with instruction of how our young women should dress, when perhaps our biggest crisis is the rise of drug addiction among young men.
Nobody knows what the religious dress code for men is, but everyone has an opinion about what women are supposed to wear.
Our political life, much like our social life is also devoid of women. And wherever a woman is dominant, it is almost invariably because of her belonging to a family of other more accomplished men.
This reflects how much difficult it is for women to rise up the ladder and get themselves represented as leaders in all sphere.
As long as they aren’t represented, their perspectives will always be missing from policymaking. Once that happens it will create a cycle of oppression, depression and finally, may be as Rousseau opines, a tacit acceptance of inferiority.
This being the situation. It is important to first locate the root of the discrimination. I suggest that any reform of women rights has to come from reforming the family. As the famous feminist Carol Hanisch would put it, the personal is the political.
The roles women are given in the family are important to how the role of women in the society is reflected. From a religious point of view, it is common refrain that women in the times of the advent of Islam women were active in politics.
But the underlying fact is that this was possible only when the Prophet himself encouraged men to perform a share of the household chores.
Hence, my focus is on two aspects of family life that need to be changed. The first as reflect from the previous paragraph is a need to share the division of labour in families. The second is the need to value the work women do, which is arduous but might not produce immediate monetary benefits.
Division of labour in families is heavily biased. In the context of our society, it is men who do most of the economic activity outside the family, and women are housemankers.
Even if women start working, which is happening increasingly, they still remain housemakers. The responsibility of house making is by no moral percept the duty of the woman alone.
What is does is that it reduces the amount of time and energy that women can give to make themselves financially independent. It does the converse to men, it affords them more time to indulge in earning money for the family.
This differential earning capacity makes women dependent on men in the family and often forces them to put up with much oppression.
If our society is not yet ready to change this set up, what is needed at least is that the work women do in their homes be equally respected equally, if not more, than what men do. Often what women do is considered for-granted.
Once women gain the respect equal to their male counterparts in the family, only then can they expect to gain respect in the society and its institutions.
Finally and more important then, who should decide what women should do and not do. Till the time women are not raised to a position of parity in the society, it is not appropriate for non-representative social institutions to lay down rules for women.
What women should do should be their concern alone. If the system doesn’t have women decision makers, what rights does it have to decide matters specifying relating specifically to women.
In all respects a decision without keeping in view the lived human experience of women, is bound to be biased against them.
Author is pursuing LLM in Law & Development, AzimPremji University, Bangalore
