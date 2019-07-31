Role of Social media in the field of Statistics

July 31, 2019 | Altaf Hussain Haji

Social media is ultimate to generate data resource not only for people but also for government use

Social media is an important mode of communication nowadays which facilitate the creation and sharing of information, ideas, career interests and other forms of expression through virtual communities and networks. Social media such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have had a very short history compared to the Internet. Nevertheless, the growth of different modes of social media has been dramatically increased day by day. According world media report that at least billion active users hit Facebook every month. It means one in every seven people in this world use Facebook. Similarly, Twitter has more than 500 million users. According to statistics provided by the YouTube Room, over a billion unique users visit YouTube each month and over 6 billion hours of video are watched each month on it. Forget the above statistics of different mode of social media, the rise of social media has resulted in a situation where no one takes control in the world.

Nowadays an increasing number of people are active on social media. Here, people voluntarily share information, discuss topics of interest and contact family and friends. Also the introduction of the Smartphone has enabled people to access the Internet and Social media virtually any time, anywhere. It is to mention here that during the pre- social era, content was created and distributed by media houses which exercised editorial control over it. Consumers were largely passive recipients. They had relatively little influence on the media houses which decides what was newsworthy and what was not. The public could of course stop watching certain programs or reading certain newspapers. But any collective action by the consumers of mass media content was difficult, if not impossible. When faced with a crisis, therefore, an organisation could influence the public through the media in a variety of ways and control the communication around it to the extent of making the issue disappear from their collective consciousness.

The easy accesses of smartphones combined with the phenomenal spread of social media have created a parallel world of news and views. Instead of hurriedly reading the newspaper in the morning before leaving for work and watching television in the evening after a tiring days work, people can log into media through their smart phones almost any time they like. If some development catches their fancy, they can share it with their network instantly without waiting for anyone’s editorial approval. The number of people getting involved actively or passively in it can go up substantially in a matter of hours. People who wouldn’t normally consider writing to a newspaper or television channel to register their response- delight or disgust to what they read or watch need little provocation now to share their opinions freely with those on their social media network.

A significant difference between activities of the twenty- first century and those of the earlier era is the enormous power that can mobilise by merely using a computer or cell-phone. In the past, locating people with similar views and organizing them into a united force was difficult for individuals spread across geographies. The internet makes it easy and inexpensive to spot and coordinate with those who have similar ideas. The rise of social media has resulted in a situation where no one takes control. In addition to the traditional flow of information from ‘one to many’, but social media have produced ‘many to many’ flows of information without any one control in the process. Due to the social media, the public has much more power today than ever before, through the aggregation of opinion’s. The process of aggregation is so robust that even government are at their wits’ end to control it. Certain things “go viral” to use the social media terminology to describe the sudden spread of news or posts across the globe. Now it is clear that the social media has important role in the government as well for improving real information to the public. The governments may use social media to generate information and data by:

Interact with citizens.

Foster citizen participation.

Collaborate with citizens.

Openness of the government to analyse or monitor public opinion and activities.

Here I want say that role of Social media is ultimate to generate data resource not only for people but also for government use. There is huge data generated by social media for addressing various issues of various matters for everyone. This we call big data. Big data is a kind of statistics which generates through social media and clearly shows there is vast relationship between social media and statistics.

As we know that the meaning of statistics is numerical data relating to an aggregate of individuals. It is the science of collection, analysing and interpretation of data. The Statistician French- German Shri Maurice Block said that ‘Where there is State, there are Statistics.’ Some latest surveys show that three (03) out of four (04) people make up 75% of the world population which indicates that some statistics created for worthless purpose for example understanding effect that is already taken for generated, It should realise that statistics is tails to risk and statistics should be created, completed, analysed and disseminated in keeping with quality and having good communication with stakeholders. The meaning of stakeholders here will be social media which is one of the sources of data collection. There are three types of communication in relation with social media for statistics:

(1) Publicity

(2) Complaints and

(3) Challenges

As we know statistics have many uses for decision making, addressing of issues and future course of action. The famous Indian Statistician Professor C. R Rao said that ‘All methods of accruing knowledge are essentially statistics in the modern age of science.’ Statistics is one of the most important tools used for accountability and truthfulness. The knowledge of figures facilities and tells us story how to effectively take future action with quality assurance. As the quality assurance is burning issues of almost all UN countries in the world including in our nation. Many countries are moving towards establishing quality control framework and statistical audit mechanism.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme implementation (MOSPI), Government of India notified general guidelines on quality assurance for Official Statistics, 6th April 2018 for use and voluntary compliance by the official agencies regarding general guidelines on quality assurance for official statistics. All official statistical agencies in India are directed to review the existing quality framework in respect of each of their statistical products through the lens of the National Quality Assurance Framework (NQAF) and apply the template of NQAF to bring out the level of quality assurance of the product. The official agencies are also requested to place the template filled in on the above lines in respect of each statistical product in the public domain including social media platform.

There are many countries in the world where social media data is used for decision making and generate other official statistical or mathematical indicators. The Statistics Netherlands is one of the countries where social media data is used for various official indicators such as safety indicators and consumer confidence. The social media platform or data in European countries particularly Netherlands is highly used due to the poor responses of various surveys as the questionnaires of Statistics Netherlands continue to decline with many reasons in this fast life facilities; the individuals, households. Establishments were given legal choice to share information on social media. The potential usability of the messages created and shared voluntarily in social media as a data source for official statistics is investigated and scrutinized. For this purpose, publically available social media messages created on various social media platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, as well as the public messages posted on news sites, web forums and blogs, were studied with content and the sentiment of the messages.

The determination of the sentiment in all messages created on all available platforms revealed a highly interesting potential use of these data for statistics. The sentiment in these messages was found to be highly correlated with Netherlands consumer confidence, in particular with sentiments regarding the economic situation.

The release of monthly, weekly and daily figures, however displayed highly volatile behaviour suggesting that it is some possible due to social media to produce monthly and weekly sentiment indicators comparable with consumer confidence. In our country also there are so many statistical indicators where we can use social media data or big data for generating and improving quality that helps decision making process in order to develop the faithfulness for better the response to brought out true story.

(Author is Director, Field Operations Division (FOD), National Statistical Office, Srinagar)

altafhh@rediffmail.com