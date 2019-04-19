Role of Nurses in Conflict Zones

April 19, 2019 | Tawfeeq Irshad Mir

Accelerating the dynamics of society towards better future can't be achieved single handedly. So, what it takes to dream of an absolute revolution? The answer is very simple, it's inclusiveness. Every individual, every section, every organization has a role to play towards the better future of their respective nations. Likewise nurses also have multispectral responsibilities towards healthy and peaceful environment. In Kashmir nurses are fighting a long battle for their charismatic Endeavour; have travelled miles to eventually grab their identity in health sciences. For so long, nurses have emerged prominent care takers to the entire masses with professional attire.

There is a strong relationship between nurses and the chronology, epidemiology, onset, appearance, anatomy and physiology related physico_mental health of whole Kashmir. Now, what are the expected issues, a nurse is supposed to mitigate? Every year, international nurse’s day is celebrated on 12th of May, to designate the narration, onset, ethos of nurses. The theme for the day is set somewhere in foreign land and the same is applied all over the world. Meticulously nursing profession is region specific and every part of geography has different parameters, people and environment.

Nurses have to deal with region specific problems and devise new methods and techniques to cope up with any challenging circumstances. As the saying goes, “where there is life, there is nursing, both are mutually exclusive". In Kashmir, nurses play a very important role during any emergency which the conflict state of Kashmir goes through from time to time.

Role of a nurse in minimizing the sufferings of pellet victims:

Kashmir has got many nursing colleges, some offering bachelors in nursing. Most of these colleges are run by government. The nurses are fully acquainted with anatomy and physiology of normal eye and the problems associated with eyes and their management and care. They are fully aware about traumatic injuries to eyes, and their course of action to mitigate the sufferings and further complications. When a pellet victim arrives at hospital, the circumstances under which the victim is brought to the hospital are difficult for the victim, the victim's emotions are high, might be frightened, the fear is obvious on victim’s face, fear of losing eye sight and many other problems associated with eye injury.

A nurse is supposed to receive the pellet victim, with full generosity and respect. They should offer every possible critical care to the. A nurse has to provide feasible environment to the victim, allowing the victim to ventilate his/her feelings. Securing the dignity of the victim, restoring the victim’s normal vision in collaboration with other health care professionals should be the topmost priority.

Role of a nurse in relieving anxiety and depression:

According to reports, the whole Kashmir is suffering from chronic stress disorders due to prevailing circumstances. According to recent hospital surveys, the people in Kashmir have drenched in multiple psychiatric disorders. The rising conflict continues to take a heavy toll on general masses in Kashmir. The people are suffering with behavioral and personality disorders. Nurses being primary care takers can induce a major jolt to this long impending horror. Nurses are fully equipped with knowledge related to possible signs and symptoms of psychiatric disorders. Community health nurses have a special role to play. They can identify the persons with such disorders earlier and can refer them to the clinical arena for treatment. Nurses are fully integrated in a society, they can sense the change in environment that is hazardous to the people living in that particular area, and convey the same to the higher authorities, so that possible measures can be taken to prevent the same.

Nurses can mitigate the complications of conflict:

Every conflict is disastrous for health, so a clinical nurse can deliver a strong punch to horrible situations while stabilizing the health of their people. Nurses can acknowledge these people and help them by offering stress managing techniques and can ensure their participation on healthy exercises. The conflict reduces the efficacy of healthy life style.

A nurse can impart knowledge regarding healthy life practices, the use of healthy foods and abandoning disastrous foods. Conflicts immobilize the education sector recurrently, driving the society towards chaos and confusion. Nurses motivate the parents and children to attend schools. The biggest complication of any conflict is drug addiction. With the ongoing conflict in Kashmir, the rise in drug addiction is alarming. The minors are prone to this addiction, due to their less understanding of life and swing in their hormones. A nurse can identify such locus; can identify the factors that are pushing our youth towards this futile and evil carnage.

A nurse will try to modulate the environment; an environment of peace, that's safe for our youth. Kashmir is suffering from many ailments, ranging from psychological, spiritual, emotional distresses. And in such a trivialized environment, a nurse can redirect its energies, mobilize it's tendencies in a very critical and efficient manner to stabilize the general masses both in and out of hospital.

