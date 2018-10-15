Role of Muslim psychologists

It is sad that modern Muslim psychologists are talking about positive psychology now because western world has started acknowledging it
Pre-modern societies put God at the centre and the study of the God was the most important of all. People -who understood, studied, or worshipped that higher power, were the elite of the society - the noblest and the most respected of the people, Pandits in Hindus, Popes in Christians, Rabbi in Jewish tradition and Ulama in Islamic tradition.
There was a focus on the after-life, that everything we do will have consequences in the next-life in terms of heaven-hell, karma, etc. The focus was on saving one’s soul that is taking care of the part of oneself that is an intrinsic spiritual entity and bettering oneself morally.
However, the revolution in Europe gave birth to different kinds of philosophies. There was an explosion of so many different ideologies (isms) which have few things in common.
These are:
- The focus on the universe instead of God that is exploring the universe, understanding matter and mechanics, developing physics and chemistry, etc. So the focus of importance drifted from the God to the universe. This shift of focus on material proved so powerful that the most dignified and honoured people today are those that hold positions in a particular science. As a result, there is an overwhelming emphasis on science. The absolute focus on the betterment of worldly life accelerated and converged the human potentials towards this finite life
- The focus on here-after-life shifted to this worldly life and to make this life better, the advanced study of urban development, architecture, sociology, political science, etc. became important
- The focus on soul was shifted to the body, so the medicine, physiology, neurology, surgery, that is the material part of the human body which is fascinating in itself got emphasized. On the other hand, the spirituality got replaced with modern psychology. The very idea of religion being an outdated pre-modern concept is very common now. It is a common atmosphere every wherein education, whatever field we go through.
The greatest threat to our worldview comes from the social sciences. Most of the people who end up in these fields become highly agnostics.
The influence of psychology is the greatest because it speaks about the nature of man, behaviour, behaviour change which is borrowed and demanded by other fields.
Psychology is a hybrid, one leg in the biological and physical sciences and the other in the social sciences. All theories in social sciences are just simplifications of reality.
A theory is accepted in social science because it is interesting and persists even after refutation. But as we are exposed to enough ideas and doubts, that are more than enough to shatter our faith or at least to rattle our foundations in our faith.
Freud, the greatest founder of modern secular humanism after the influence of Darwin and the founding father of the Psychoanalysis, famously called as the first force in psychology, declared that religion is a universal obsessional neurosis in his famous work, The Future of an Illusion.
He remarks, “If you want to expel religion from our European civilization, you can only do it by means of another system of doctrines”.
So the science of psychoanalysis came to expose the delusions of religion. Watson, the founding father of behaviourism which is regarded as the second force in psychology, believed that man is an animal, different from other animals only in the types of behaviours he displays and regarded the religion, the hereafter, morals, love of children, parents, country and the like something that causes the trouble.
He advised psychologists that if they are to remain scientific they must describe the behaviour of man in no other terms than those they would use in describing the behaviour of the ox they slaughter. Obviously, this is the application of Darwin in the field of psychology.
When worldview changes, the ideology automatically changes and accordingly ethical beliefs and behaviours change. The moral ideas of the world are constantly shifting.
A society which is based on faith have a set of values which are revealed by a higher power, therefore they are not subject to change because they are timeless. But when the emphasis shifted, there was no need for the absolute laws anymore.
So morality became relative. What was wrong thirty years back is right today and what is wrong today might be right after few years. There is a remarkable transformation of opinions on the issues of homosexuality and pornography.
In 1950, homosexuality was taught as abnormality to be treated in Abnormal Psychology. Then all of a sudden in 70s the homosexual movement in the United States forced the American Psychological Association to consider it only an alternative to heterosexuality.
We are also going to have serious ethical issues about euthanasia and renting uteruses. When Christianity was in power they were terrible sins. We are now being subjected to a more serious kind of ethical onslaught, which is more insidious.
The current intellectual slogan which is flourishing, states that there is no need of any constant morality, there is a need of something relative so that as society changes, people should change along with it.
Due to our feelings of weakness (that is inferiority complex), we are gradually submitting and accepting the dominance of western atheistic thought. The reflection of this inferiority complex can be noticed even in our language. When we speak our native language, we speak in English accent.
Although, there is no learning of a language without the influence of the culture of that language and gradually people who get into this begin to lose the respect to their own language and this is indeed happening in our community.
In order to establish a worldview, we need heroes, the protagonists and in the western world, there were such heroes who took the place of prophets in establishing their worldviews and ideologies like Darwin, Freud, Watson, Beck, Ellis, Bertrand Russell, etc. These are the founders of the new religions.
We need psychologists, we need to work in groups, and we need to be and to have the leaders who could concentrate on giving, keeping and developing the morals.
As far as psychologists with religious inclination are considered, they have skipped their role in preserving the ultimate belief competent with the aggression of the west. If we confine the discussion to Muslim communities, there are many deep psychological problems and unfortunately most of the Muslim psychologists don’t know how to treat them.
If Muslim psychologists would have reviewed the contributions of early Muslim scholars, we would have come up with most modern therapies or methods of psychological treatment today.
We the Muslim psychologists are discussing the Id and sexuality, just adopting the look-to-the-west approach and copying the western-theory-driven research.
It is sad that modern Muslim psychologists are talking about positive psychology now because western world has started acknowledging it, but there is ample reference in Muslim classical and traditional texts.
The Muslim psychologists need to distill those models. The need is to create and promote psychology with such impetus.
Author is a lecturer in Psychology Government Degree College Ganderbal
