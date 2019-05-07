Role of Media in preserving cultural heritage

May 07, 2019 | Abdul Adil Paray

We all spend a good amount of quality time with mass media – watching television, movies, surfing the internet, social networking on mobile phones, listening to the radio, playing music, reading books and newspapers, etc. Social networking sites bring millions of people together and keep them connected and busy. People across the globe are connected to each other through various forms like; being exposed to different customs, norms and values and to different cultures.

The role of media is vital in communicating, projecting and transmitting knowledge about culture and heritage. Such roles are functional and plausible for; human existence, interaction, appreciation of human diversity, tolerance and linkage, especially in this age of increased cultural connectivity and diffusion.

Cultural heritage and history of a nation has a very high value and is unique. It is an identity that can be introduced to the world through media. Cultural heritage affirms our identity and it creates a comprehensive framework for the preservation of our heritage including cultural and archaeological sites, monuments, shrines, landmarks, folk traditions, performing arts etc. Culture and its heritage reflect and shape values, beliefs, and aspirations, thereby defining a people’s national identity. It is important to preserve our cultural heritage and media can play an important role in this regard.

Presently all forms of media are available online and have digital storage that can play an important role in the preservation of cultural heritage. It helps in sharing different cultural and historical information around the world. Digital storage is the most popular method of preservation that can help in dissemination of information at any time. Media can play an important part as a safeguarding measure to ensure that intangible cultural heritage is transmitted from one generation to another.

Media needs to present critical cultural studies to develop concepts and analysis that will enable readers or viewers to analytically dissect the artefacts of any contemporary society by exposing the entire field of culture to knowledgeable scrutiny. Cultural studies provide a broad comprehensive framework to undertake studies of culture, politics, and society. This would help in individual empowerment, social and political struggle and transformation of a society at large.

Media as an impressive agency can play a desired role to report and preserve cultural heritage from human vandalism and neglect during the time of conflict. Moreover, media can explore how the active involvement of civil society is the best way to safeguard heritage and create opportunities for human and economic development. It can explore best practice on experiences vis-à-vis the involvement of state-of-the-art theories, methodologies and good practice in mobilising civil society around cultural heritage, and their impact on its healthy development.

Therefore, the role of media innovation is crucial in preserving the cultural heritage for the future through the stories seen and heard to inspire future generations. Media can leverage digital technologies to promote and re-use the heritage collections of online data of newspapers, radio and TV broadcasting history etc. Electronic recorded material regarding culture and heritage provides best practices and define new avenues for media organisations and institutions to drive engagement with archive materials for historical, cultural, educational and entertaining purposes and encouraging generations to enjoy, protect and promote our rich culture and heritage.

aadil.hist15@gmail.com