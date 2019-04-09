About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 09, 2019 | Shazia Ahad Bhat

Role of AFSPA and Humanitarian Law: Compare and Contrast

 AFSPA is a law, enacted by the Parliament of India, to meet violent internal situations created by underground militant outfits to further their illegal and unconstitutional causes. The law was enacted to provide necessary powers and legal support to the armed forces for carrying out proactive operations against the militants in a highly hostile environment. It is an Act empowering armed forces to deal effectively in disturbed areas. Any area which is declared ‘’disturbed’’ under disturbed areas Act enables armed forces to resort to the provisions of AFSPA.

The choice of declaring any area as ‘disturbed’ vests both with the State and the Central Government. The AFSPA was basically written to legitimize the presence of the armed forces in a civilian setting. Many times when the local police are incapable of dealing with certain problems arising in their respective regions, the armed forces are deployed. However in order for them to operate, they need a legal framework to function under the AFSPA.

The humanitarian law applies in areas where AFSPA operates depending on the intensity of violence in areas designated as ‘disturbed’. The criteria for the levels of violence that have to be reached for a situation to go beyond internal disturbance to qualify as an armed conflict is, that it must necessitate the employment of the armed forces. The situation must be problematic enough to require the employment of the higher order of force available to the armed forces. This implies that the ‘intensity criteria’ must be sufficiently high. The indicators are:

Number, duration and intensity of military engagements, the type of weapons and equipment used, numbers of persons and types of forces involved in the fighting, the number of casualties, the extent of destruction, and the number of civilians fleeing etc.

The AFSPA threshold is taken as ‘internal disturbance’, which manifestly does not amount to armed conflict. This places such situations outside the scope of humanitarian laws. However, the AFSPA in respect of the state of Jammu and Kashmir of 1990 appears to indicate a higher threshold in its Art.3, specifically, that the disturbed areas have a ‘disturbed  and dangerous condition’ that makes the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power  necessary to prevent:

(a)  Activities involve terrorist acts directed towards overawing the Government as by law established or striking terror in the people

(b) Activities directed towards disclaiming, questioning or disrupting the Sovereignty and territorial Integrity of India or bringing about cession of a part of the territory of India or secession of a part of the territory of India.

Where territorial Sovereignty is threatened and terrorism is endemic, there is a case to regard the situation in specific phases as more than an internal disturbance amounting to an armed conflict. Thus AFSPA in respect of the state of Jammu and Kashmir is to be treated as an armed conflict. The AFSPA has been very controversial since its inception due to an alleged illegality and contravention of International Law. 

The prolonged application of this Act has not only institutionalized militarism and a climate of impunity but has also alienated the public and fuelled a cycle of violence, increasing insurgency rather than dampening it. The basic idea behind having international law of human rights is to make states accountable before the international community for their conduct vis-à-vis their subject. That is why the whole of the human rights law exists either in the form of treaties and conventions or in the form of customary international law

The continued application of AFSPA to indigenous peoples’ territories in the North East today coupled with the State Party’s failure to seek a durable resolution of the underlying problems through serious and meaningful dialogue indicate that the political approach has not received sufficient attention to-date.  Particularly noteworthy in this context is the reference made by the Human Rights Committee to Art.1 of the Covenant on Civil and Political Rights because this acknowledges that one of the underlying causes of the violence in the North East is the ongoing denial of indigenous peoples’ right of self-determination.

With the eruption of insurgency in North East, human rights situation in India became the focus of international attention. It is time we realize that the issue of human rights is not trivialized as a mere domestic issue isolated from the rest of the world. It has assumed an international dimension, and concerns the international community as a whole in the emerging new world order in which violation of human rights in any remote corner of the globe is viewed as a challenge before humanity.

 A state engaging in gross violations of human rights must be considered to be violating the United Nations charter obligations and consequently may not be protected by the domestic jurisdiction clause of the charter. It is true that the Constitution of India confers rights on individuals but they would be mere promises if the agencies of the Government do not discharge their duties for the individuals. Unlawful killings, enforced disappearances and torture are violations of both human rights law and humanitarian law, set out in treaties to which India is a state party. They also constitute international crimes.

(Author is a Research Scholar)

 

 

 shaziaahadbhat@gmail.com

 

