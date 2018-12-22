Role of a teacher key to emancipated society: Ganai

‘Pvt Institutions playing pivotal role in education sector’
‘Pvt Institutions playing pivotal role in education sector’
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 21:
Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai on Friday said that private educational institutions are playing a pivotal role in providing quality education and the government appreciates the efforts of these institutions in raising the literacy rate in the state.
According to an official, the Advisor was addressing students, staff and parents at the annual day function of KC Gurukul Public School.
He said that such events provide a platform to the children to display their talent and know about their cultural heritage.
He called upon the school management to impart quality education and inculcate moral values among the students so that they become responsible citizen of the country.
Highlighting the role of teachers and parents, the Advisor said that they share equal responsibility to nurture the future of children according to the modern-day trends and needs so that they keep pace with the fast-changing world.
He said that young generation can make their mark in the society by hard work, honesty, dedication and above all by imbibing moral ethics and following rich value system of our civilization which has a unique identity.
He advised the students to learn different languages to excel in their academic pursuit and give equal importance to their mother tongue as well as other regional languages.
He emphasized on imparting knowledge about cultural and historical heritage at school level to groom the children as cultural ambassadors. He also asked the school management to introduce regional languages right from primary class.
The Advisor appreciated the efforts of the school management for excellent academic achievements as well as co-curricular activities.
Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation Chander Mohan Gupta Principal, teachers, parents and a large number of students were present on the occasion, the official said.