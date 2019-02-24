About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rohit Kansal is official spokesperson of JK Govt

Published at February 24, 2019 11:58 AM 0Comment(s)2601views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir government has designated Principal Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring, Rohit Kansal as the official spokesperson.

He is scheduled to address a press conference in Jammu at 4 pm today.

