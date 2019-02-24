Rohit Kansal is official spokesperson of JK Govt

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir government has designated Principal Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring, Rohit Kansal as the official spokesperson.
He is scheduled to address a press conference in Jammu at 4 pm today.
Get - On the Play Store.
Crackdown on Jama’at-e-Islami continued continued for the second consecutive day on Sunday in Kashmir. Reports said Vice President Jamiat Ahli Hadees, J&K Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Difaye Jamiat Ahlihadees leader Moulana Mohammad Makbool Akhrani were detaine...More
Jammu and Kashmir government has designated Principal Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring, Rohit Kansal as the official spokesperson. He is scheduled to address a press conference in Jammu at 4 pm today.More
The US and the Taliban are to meet in Qatar for fresh talks Monday seeking an end to 17 years of grinding conflict in Afghanistan, with the stakes ratcheting higher as the spring fighting season approaches. Marathon talks held in Doha last month have stoked hopes of a break...More
Normal life was hit across Kashmir valley on Sunday due to shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) and restrictions in parts of Srinagar city. All shops, business establishments are closed, while transport is off the roads in the city and other parts of the val...More
One-way traffic will continue to ply on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Sunday with vehicles moving from Jammu to Srinagar. An official said all stranded vehicles, mostly trucks, were cleared on Saturday night and the highway was decongested. Earlier, the highway had remaine...More
Crackdown on Jama’at-e-Islami continued continued for the second consecutive day on Sunday in Kashmir. Reports said Vice President Jamiat Ahli Hadees, J&K Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Difaye Jamiat Ahlihadees leader Moulana Mohammad Makbool Akhrani were detaine...More
Jammu and Kashmir government has designated Principal Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring, Rohit Kansal as the official spokesperson. He is scheduled to address a press conference in Jammu at 4 pm today.More
The US and the Taliban are to meet in Qatar for fresh talks Monday seeking an end to 17 years of grinding conflict in Afghanistan, with the stakes ratcheting higher as the spring fighting season approaches. Marathon talks held in Doha last month have stoked hopes of a break...More
Normal life was hit across Kashmir valley on Sunday due to shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) and restrictions in parts of Srinagar city. All shops, business establishments are closed, while transport is off the roads in the city and other parts of the val...More
One-way traffic will continue to ply on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Sunday with vehicles moving from Jammu to Srinagar. An official said all stranded vehicles, mostly trucks, were cleared on Saturday night and the highway was decongested. Earlier, the highway had remaine...More