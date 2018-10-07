Rohingyas reluctant to return to Myanmar

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi
After the deportation of seven Rohingya refugees by Indian government, there is a wave of resentment among Rohingya refugees at present living in refugee camps in India. Talking to a news agency, the Rohingyas have expressed their disappointment and fear on their deportation.
The refugees have said that Myanmar government doesn’t have any rehabilitation program for them and that they will be targeted on their return to Myanmar.
The refugees also said that the police is handing them a form which is in Burmese language and declares that the signatory is returning with his free will.
The United Nations has berated Indian government on the deportation of the Rohingya refugees.
