Rohingya genocide continues, says UN investigator Marzuki Darusman

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Myanmar stands at a crossroads,” said Marzuki Darusman, the Chair of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on the country, at the UN Headquarters, in New York, on Wednesday.
It can choose to acknowledge the serious human rights violations and honour the call for accountability, or it can continue on its present path of self-destruction, he added.
In September, the Fact-Finding Mission issued a hard-hitting report concluding that the widespread and systematic violence against Myanmar’s minority Muslim Rohingya community by the Tatmadaw (Myanmar’s armed forces) and other security forces amounted to “the gravest crimes under international law.”
Darusman also spoke strongly against a “hardened position” adopted by the Myanmar Government, its “continued denials” and “attempts to shield itself [citing] national sovereignty” as the greatest obstacles to ensuing accountability, rule of law and respect for human rights in the country.
That response by the Government “only strengthens the case” that the international community needs to act as “accountability cannot be expected from national processes”, he continued.
In its report, the Fact-Finding Mission also called on the UN Security Council to refer Myanmar to the International Criminal Court (ICC), or to an ad hoc tribunal for investigations and prosecutions for the crimes.