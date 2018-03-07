Rohingya deportation

The call for deportation of Rohingya Muslims has grown in pitch in Jammu with political parties trying to take the mileage from the issue. The right-wing parties have raised fierce protests over the arrest of two youth by the Crime Branch in the rape and murder of a Gujjar girl and have also at the same time sought that the Muslims should be sent back to Mynamar. The Rohingya Muslims are settled in different camps and are living in rickety conditions in the winter capital of the state. But the consistent demand to seek their deportation has further vitiated the communally peaceful atmosphere. There is a persistent campaign launched against the refugees. On the billboards earlier slogans were written that the people should “Wake up” and unite to “Save [the] history, culture and identity of Dogras.” Both the leaders of the BJP as well as the Panthers party have been reiterating that the presence of Rohingyas was a threat to the peace. Assembly Speaker, Nirmal Singh, recently blamed the Rohingya Muslims living around the Sunjwan camp for the recent militant attack on the army base. It predictably garnered a strong reaction from other political parties with even former Minister and NC leader, Mohammad Akbar Lone, turning to the voicing of slogans in favor of Pakistan in the Legislative Assembly. The leaders have erroneously raised a bogey that settlement of the Rohingyas in Jammu was a conspiracy to reduce the Dogra population to a minority in their bastion of Jammu by engineering demographic changes. Some have described the stay of Rohingyas as “illegal resettlement” even when it was allowed by the Indian government and they were holding valid cards issued by the United Nations as they fled violent “persecution in their home country.” Pleas that the refugees are a “security threat” to India and that they were a “ticking time bomb” are devoid of any basis. The vicious campaign which has been launched by the Jammu-based parties and some right-wing groups needs to be countered and the government must act strictly against those who are seeking the deportation of the Muslim community. The culture of hatred and violence will further vitiate the atmosphere and pit the people against each other as had happened during the 2008 agitation over transfer of land to the Amarnath Shrine board in Srinagar. It should be the responsibility of all to ensure that the bonds of communal amity don’t break down in the state.
