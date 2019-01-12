ROB’s 3- day awareness campaign concludes at ITI Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, JANUARY 11:
The three day long awareness campaign of Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting concluded with daylong programme on the theme ‘Drug Abuse And Its Ill Effects’ on Friday at ITI Government Industrial Training Institute, Rajouri .
According to an official, a series of IEC activities including Drawing competition, Presentation of Skits and Mimes, Expert lectures and a seminar were held during the event.
Principal Govt. ITI, Sajjad Ahmad Naqueeb, DySP Hqrs, Govind Rattan, Medical Officer Manjakot, Dr Vikas Sharma, Supervisor ITI Manzoor Hussain, Performer, ROB, Jammu Ram Lal and other staff members were present on the occasion, the official added.
Speakers on the occasion urged the students and the teachers to come forward and contribute towards the fight against drug menace.
They said that drug abuse is a curse for the society as it affects the family and social life of the addicted person. He also enlightened the gathering about NDPS Act.
They enlightened the students about ill effects of drug abuse on human body. He said that drugs are harmful to the health when they are used in excess and for a prolonged period of time. Drug addiction is an addiction if a person consumes it for at least two years regularly and is not able to leave it even if he wishes to.
A cultural programme, drawing competition and a seminar were the main attractions of the programme.
The Students were awarded first, second and third prizes for their participation in drawing competition. The registered troupe of ROB presented theme based folk items to entertain the audience, the official added.