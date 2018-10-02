Robbery case solved, accused arrested: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 01:
Police on Monday said it solved a robbery case and recovered the cash from the possession of the accused here.
A police spokesman said that a written complaint was received by Police Station Maisuma from Mohammad Shaban Wagay son of Ab Rahim resident of Chari-Sharief that an unidentified person robbed him at Budshah Chowk and took away forcefully an amount of rupees 58000.
“Subsequently case was registered and an investigation was taken up instantly,” he said.
During the course of the investigation some suspects were questioned but initially, nothing substantive came to fore regarding the culprit involved in the incident, the spokesman said.
“While working on some leads gathered from the scene of occurrence and examination of witnesses, it came to fore a mischievous person who usually roams in the area may have committed the crime. Instantly a manhunt was launched to nab the suspect,” he added.
The spokesman said that pressing reliable sources on the job said suspect namely Shamas-ud-din Beigh was apprehended on 24-09-2018. During sustained questioning, the suspect confessed to the commission of a crime and robbed money was recovered from his rented house at Habbakadal on his disclosure. The money was handed over to the complainant who felt a sigh of relief. (CNS)