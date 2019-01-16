About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Robbers strike at JK Bank branch Mandi, decamp with CCTV cameras

Published at January 16, 2019 12:03 AM 0Comment(s)30views

Investigations underway whether cash looted, says police


Rising Kashmir News

Poonch, Jan 15:

Unknown persons forced entered into JK Bank branch Mandi in this district of Jammu division and ransacked property besides damaging CCTVs on intervening night of Jan 14 and 15.
Whether or not the attackers decamped with any cash is being investigated, a police official said.
He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations are going on.
Sources said that the unknown persons forced entry inside the bank by breaking one of its walls.
They ransacked property and damaged CCTV network installed iin the bank branch.
Initial reports suggest that the unknown persons have taken away 4 CCTV cameras.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top