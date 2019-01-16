Robbers strike at JK Bank branch Mandi, decamp with CCTV cameras

Investigations underway whether cash looted, says police
Investigations underway whether cash looted, says police
Rising Kashmir NewsPoonch, Jan 15:
Unknown persons forced entered into JK Bank branch Mandi in this district of Jammu division and ransacked property besides damaging CCTVs on intervening night of Jan 14 and 15.
Whether or not the attackers decamped with any cash is being investigated, a police official said.
He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations are going on.
Sources said that the unknown persons forced entry inside the bank by breaking one of its walls.
They ransacked property and damaged CCTV network installed iin the bank branch.
Initial reports suggest that the unknown persons have taken away 4 CCTV cameras.