Roadside delivery: SHRC seeks compliance report from MS LD, GMC Principal

Riyaz BhatSrinagar
Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday issued a notice to Principal Government Medical College (GMC) and Medical Superintendent (MS) Lal-Ded hospital Srinagar and asked them to file detailed compliance report on the LD incident wherein a woman of Kupwara delivered a stillborn on roadside.
Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki took the suo-moto cognizance of the incident and directed the GMC authorities and LD medical superintendent to furnish the requisite report within 10 days.
The next date of the hearing of the case has been listed on January 29, 2019.
Pertinently, Suraya, a woman from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district gave birth to a stillborn on a roadside after doctors at Srinagar's popular maternity care hospital LD refused to admit her.
The incident triggered outrage on social media with the people demanding stern action against the hospital authorities.