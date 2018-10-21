About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Roadside bomb kills 11 in Afghanistan

Published at October 21, 2018 03:16 PM 0Comment(s)750views


Roadside bomb kills 11 in Afghanistan

Press Trust of India

Kabul

Afghan officials say a roadside bomb has killed at least 11 civilians in the eastern Nangarhar province.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the victims of Sunday's blast include six children.

The attack occurred on the second day of Afghanistan's parliamentary elections, which were extended because of attacks on Saturday and technical issues that caused hours of delays.

No one immediately claimed the attack. The Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are both active in Nangarhar. Afghan civilians are often killed by roadside bombs intended to target security forces.

{representational Pic}

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top