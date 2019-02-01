Roads of Model village Palhallan in dilapidated condition; residents suffer

Noor ul HaqBaramulla Jan 31:
The deteriorated condition of the main road connecting Palhallan model village with Srinagar-Baramulla highway is creating problems both for the commuters and pedestrians in this village of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Residents of Palhallan said that the road was macadamised by the authorities 10 long years back and till this date neither the road has been repaired nor macadamised.
The inhabitants of Palhallan have appealed the district administration to look into the matter and redress their genuine grievance at earliest.
Despite being a 'Model Village', the condition of main road and link roads of Palhallan provides a clear picture of official apathy. Similarly, residents of Yattipora ward of Palhallan said that the deteriorated condition of roads and water logging on the roads isn't only creating problems for the commuters but for the school children also.
The residents allege that government functionaries are neglecting the area for bearing anti-establishment sentiments.
A huge entry gate inscribed with “Model Village Palhallan” is erected at the main entrance of the village on busy Srinagar-Baramulla highway but development is nowhere seen in the area. With around 2025 households, Palhallan is one of the biggest villages in Pattan subdivision of Baramulla district.
Asif Ahmad, a resident of Palhallan said that roads and inner links of Palhallan were macadamised before the year 2010 by the R&B department. He said that from 2010 up to 2019, 10 long years have passed but the district administration and R&B department has ignored this area completely on a developmental front.
"Palhallan is a 'model village' but the model tag hasn’t brought even a proper macadamised road to the area so far, how can we expect to avail all those facilities meant for a model village. The administration and government functionaries are ignoring this part of the world on a developmental front deliberately because of its leniency towards resistance movement but they (officials) should remember we are among the highest taxpayers of North Kashmir,” Asif said.
He said that the officials of R&B were notified about the public grievances several times but till date nothing has been done.
Irfan Ahmad, a resident from Yattipora Palhallan told Rising Kashmir that the villages in Pattan subdivision that doesn't have a model village tag to their name, have availed more developmental schemes than model village Palhallan.
"During the recent snowfall, the roads turned into a cesspool making it difficult for the locals especially school children, women and patients. The stagnant water on the roads further deteriorates the condition of roads," he said.
While talking to Rising Kashmir, SDM Pattan Syed Naseer Ahmad said that the issue will be taken up with the concerned department and grievances of people will be redressed on the priority basis.
"Let people of Palhallan area give me a representation. Let them visit my office, we will try our level best. Such things happen under a plan. We will incorporate the macadamisation of Palhallan road in the yearly plan of 2019. Whatever share is due for Palhallan in the district plan, we will utilize that share for development of the area. R&B department sometimes faces a shortage of funds but we will take up the issue with the concerned department for immediate redressal," SDM Pattan said.