Roads leading to SKICC closed, sharp shooter deployed for Modi's visit

AgenciesSrinagar
All roads leading to the S K International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake have been closed for any civilian movement, while sharps-shooters have been deployed to foil any attack during the one-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Srinagar, on Sunday.
Modi is scheduled to visit all three regions of the state - Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh - to lay foundation stones and inaugurate various developmental projects.
During his visit to Kashmir, PM Modi will lay foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Transit Accommodation for Migrant families and also launch the SAUBHAGYA Scheme from SKICC tomorrow.
[UNI]