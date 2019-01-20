Roads leading to Governor House blocked for Kashmiris: PDP

Jammu, Jan 19:
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday stated that the mis-governance in Jammu and Kashmir has touched new heights and common man is bearing the brunt of government’s non-serious approach to address the crises on ground.
Addressing press conference at PDP head office Jammu, senior Party leader Nizam-ud-din Bhat said that amid harsh winter period in Kashmir, essential amenities are unavailable to people and there is no one within the administration who could hear plea of the perturbed masses of the state.
He added that it was shocking to find how a pregnant woman delivered baby on road due to unavailability of the health care services in Kashmir and the tall claims of the governor administration have fallen flat due to such incident. “Look at the worsening power scenario all across and how Kashmir Valley is plunged into dreadful darkness with administration making absolutely no efforts in dealing with the crises. The Governor house has become as bared for the people as miser’s chest,” Bhat said, adding that even the doors of the Raj Bhavan have been shut for the public representatives who want to meet Governor and apprise him about people’s hardships.
The PDP leader further stated the north Kashmir’s Bandipora has been ignored on all fronts by the present administration and vital developmental projects have been kept in limbo despite the availability of the funds.
Bhat also demanded commissioning of Grid station Patushai without further delay, jobs to local in NHPC for Kishen Ganga Hydel project, complete pending projects, particularly PMGSY Roads, Polytechnic Building and Women’s Hospital, Execution of Wular Conservation project and funds should be spared to Wullar villages, construction of community Hall at Bandipora, creation of transformer bank at Bandipora division and Indoor stadium besides other demands.