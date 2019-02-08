Roads in Kandi Baramulla under snow, locals aghast

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Resentment is brewing among the residents of dozens of villages in Kandi area of Baramulla district due to failure of authorities to clear snow from roads.
The inhabitants of the area told Rising Kashmir that snowfall has led to closure of all the major roads in the area.
The villages including Kalantra Bala, Kalantra payeen, Dandmoha, Bandi Payeen, Saterseeran, Kachwa Muqam, Tangwari, Bandi Bala, Nilsar, Kakothal and other adjacent villages are grappling with acute shortage of basic facilities.
They said there is no electricity, no drinking water and people are facing tough times in the absence of basic amenities.
"Whole population has been restricted to four walls of homes. Every basic amenity of life is out of bonds," locals said.
They further said that snow has not been cleared from the roads.
Residents of Bandipayeen and Kohliya said that the four kilometre link road in their locality has not been cleared so far.
They said that authorities are unomoved despite repeated pleas, seeking to redress the issues.