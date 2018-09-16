Roads in Chenab region open graves: Geelani

Lambasts Govt for its step-motherly treatment to the region
Srinagar:
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani today expressed his condolence with the families of all those 17 persons killed in bloody accident met at Thukaie, Kishtwar highway.
Hurriyat leader also consoled the injured people in the same accident.
Praying for their heavenly abode and bestowal of forbearance to their near and dear ones, the Hurriyat leader expressed his anguish on the criminal negligence committed by the occupation authorities for the disproportionate development of Kishtwar, Doda and the whole Chenab valley.
“We condemn the discrimination adopted by the government toward the Chenab region on the ground, that the said area might not have any military significance,” he said.
Statistics regarding the accidents swallowing passengers on these dilapidated roads and highways present a dismal picture as compared to other militarily important roads running through the sky high mountains.