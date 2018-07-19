Roads and unattended objects

With road mishaps taking the highest toll in the form of frequent accidents, traffic and other authorities must wake up and remove the obstacles. Earlier, there were orders to remove the unattended material, mostly the construction material, on roads that had increased the risk of accidents significantly. At two important sites in the city, flyover site in Solina-Rambagh and grade separator site at TRC grounds, unattended material has been lying for months now. If those driving aren’t extra careful, particularly at night, the probability of hitting something is quite high. Other than construction material, some vehicles parked on roads and even footpaths are not easily visible due to absence of any reflecting indicator or material. Poor street lighting and use of high beam lights further increase the risk of accidents at night. The violators have got emboldened over the years as there is no mechanism or authority that would stop them and impose a penalty. There are other factors that have been identified as causing an increasing number of accidents each year. From obeying traffic rules to designing roads that are less prone to motor accidents, almost all has been covered. Accidents cannot cease to happen overnight, but the government and authorities who shoulder the responsibility can help in minimizing the rate. What governments can do is to ensure that lives of people are saved even if accidents do happen there are emergency services within reach that may bring down the fatality rate. Awareness about road safety, including vehicular/car safety, needs to be mobilized and also enhanced. People who drive should know how much safe they are in their vehicles while driving on roads where any obstacle may come up. Information about safety gear other than helmets and belts, like airbags, must also be disseminated. But priority must be on clearing roads of unattended objects and materials that are hardly visible in the late hours of the day. If the government itself fails to clean its mess on the roads, very little could be expected from the people. Traffic authorities must also constitute a team that should check violation of rules towards the end of the day. Rampant use of high beam lights at night goes unchecked and has become a matter of inconvenience to thousands of people driving at night.