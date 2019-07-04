Roads and accidents

July 04, 2019 | Dear Editor,

Road accidents are bound to happen in our state. Dilapidated roads, cracks and potholes are regular phenomena here. Besides road accidents, battered roads also slow down the traffic and cause snarl-ups around many congested intersections. Smooth and macadamized roads also relieve traffic authorities who find managing the traffic extremely difficult, particularly during summer period when there is a spike in the road rush. The government must keep up the pace and reach out to more areas, peripheries where people have been complaining about bad road conditions. On city outskirts and also in the interiors people have been saying that roads have not been macadamized for over five years now. If the government is serious about averting tragedies like Kishtwar, it must work on the roads.

Mudasir Nabi

Srinagar