Despite high level meetings and the pressing demands by the top admin officials to remove bottlenecks and enhance smooth traffic by widening Srinagar-Jammu highway, very little has actually been met on the pragmatic roadmap. The most perturbing concern, which continues to be a credible indicator of the prestigious plan executions and achievements, has been the land acquisition and rehabilitation of shops. On Monday farmers staged protests against Governor Administration for failing demands of landowners on the acquisition for Semi ring Road. The landowners have asked the government to consider the livelihood of those who will lose more than 70 percent of their land holdings. The government has diverted its attention on building alternate roads while as the existing ones with bottlenecks have been put on the backburner. In city, barring the grade separator and the much awaited flyover, the landscape has not changed over the years. The road widening project from Srinagar to Uri has been in limbo for a long time. Only a small stretch of road has been built. Slow progress has also marred the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), the 1700 crore rupees project in which one of the components is road development. It was in April that demolition drive was started from Rajbagh to Mehjoor Nagar to make way for the road widening project. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Abid Rasheed Shah then said the drive was carried to expedite the work on the project of road widening from Rajbagh to Mehjoor Nagar. Around fifty structures were demolished, while many shop owners asked for more time to raze the structures. Slow progress has not only been witnessed in the case of road widening as it took several years for the government to rehabilitate the shop owners in Hari Singh High Street and nearby areas before laying the foundation of the flyover. The exigencies have been shared by ministers, legislators, commissioners, town planners, engineers and line departments. Still projects miss deadlines and development initiatives progress at slow speed. The state government and administration should take steps to expedite road widening projects to avoid frequent traffic jams in the city and in other districts. Changes in the landscape are better realized and endorsed if they are pursued beyond paper maps. The significance of an issue like traffic congestion due to narrow and poor roads can neither be downplayed nor exaggerated as the public have a firsthand experience of what the situation is like. Mere promises, assurances and high level meetings are just not enough to convince the public.