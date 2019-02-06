Road Safety Week: Traffic Police holds awareness camps

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 05:
As part of 30th Road Safety Week-2019, Traffic Police City Srinagar organized an awareness programme at Traffic Police Office City Srinagar in which drivers, cleaners and owners of different Matador Unions were counseled and were advised to providing better transport facilities to the passengers.
The transporters were directed to desist from overloading, ensure reservation of seats for women passengers & Handicapped, picking and dropping of passengers only at designated bus stops, frequent stopping and reaching to a destination at a proper time failing which strict action as per M.V. Act shall be taken against them.
Besides this, a surprise checking of Sumo/Taveeras which ply on Srinagar-Jammu NHW was conducted by Traffic Police City Srinagar as numerous complaints have been received by Traffic Police City Srinagar related to overcharging and were directed to stick to the fare rates approved by the Transport Commissioner J&K.