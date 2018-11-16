Road safety measures reviewed in Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 15:
District Administration Samba under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (Chairperson District Road Safety Committee) Sushma Chauhan on Thursday reviewed the implementation of Road Safety measures in the district.
According to an official, additional District Development Commissioner Samba, Pankaj Magotra chaired the review meeting. During the meeting, threadbare discussions on road safety measures including the formation of QRTs, identification and remedial steps for black spots, and conduct of Road safety Audits were reviewed.
The meeting also took stock of fixing of road signages, speed limit and other traffic regulating measures like erection of crash barrier, closure of unauthorized cuts on highway, deployment of basic life support ambulances on highways, establishment of trauma centre at Ghagwal, procurement of critical care ambulances, installation of GPS in Commercial vehicles, awareness programmes on road safety in schools and colleges, and addition of road safety chapters in school curriculum.
ADDC Samba impressed upon all regulatory, enforcement, government agencies, transporters, and stakeholders to strictly adhere to safety norms so that road accidents are minimized.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Arun Manhas, Sub Divisional Magistrate Vijaypur Vijay Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate GhagwalRitu Mahajan, District Information Officer Ajay Sharma, ARTO, CEO, XEN PWD, CMO besides other officers from JK police, Traffic Police and MVD were present in the meeting, the official added.