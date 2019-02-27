About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Road safety awareness camp held at Budgam

Published at February 27, 2019 12:25 AM 0Comment(s)282views


Budgam, February 26:

One day Civil Defence Awareness Camp on Disaster Management (Road Safety) was held today.
The camp was organized by Civil Defence Budgam. The organizers said that the programme was aimed to aware the students and teachers about the Road Safety. Scores of students and teachers besides a large gathering of general public of District Budgam attended the programme.
The programme was chaired by Dy Controller Civil Defence Budgam, Manzoor Ahmad. He stressed on students particularly ridding two wheelers to wear helmets and follow all traffic rules to avoid any mishap.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top