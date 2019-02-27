Road safety awareness camp held at Budgam

Budgam, February 26:
One day Civil Defence Awareness Camp on Disaster Management (Road Safety) was held today.
The camp was organized by Civil Defence Budgam. The organizers said that the programme was aimed to aware the students and teachers about the Road Safety. Scores of students and teachers besides a large gathering of general public of District Budgam attended the programme.
The programme was chaired by Dy Controller Civil Defence Budgam, Manzoor Ahmad. He stressed on students particularly ridding two wheelers to wear helmets and follow all traffic rules to avoid any mishap.